Thomas Dean Kasey of Elizabethtown passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, he was 89 and deeply disappointed he didn't make it to 90.



He was born in Philpot to parents Edgar Lee Kasey and Katy Hayden Kasey, and he lived most of his youth in Philpot and Louisville.



When Tom was 20, he eloped with his wife to be, Jean Nall of Rineyville. As Tom told the story, Jean's family was less than enthusiastic about the elopement, so they remarried in a formal ceremony a short time later. Despite the rocky start to their story, in more than 60 years of marriage, Tom and Jean had three children, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Tom was a 22-year veteran of the Air Force and did two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. He received the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. During his service, Tom was stationed in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Japan, South Carolina, Colorado, Thailand and Vietnam. After his retirement from the military, he joined the elevator union and eventually retired from the elevator industry as well.



Tom enjoyed his retirement more than his wife Jean did, so she eventually "suggested" he cultivate an interest outside the home. Thus, Tom became actively involved in the Masons, an experience he found both enjoyable and purposeful. Tom became a regular at the Tuesday night potluck dinners and was immensely proud of the first-place award he received at one of their chili cookoffs. He also especially enjoyed mentoring young people in one of their youth outreach programs.



Tom was a very forthright man who liked coin collecting, tinkering and visiting friends and family. He was a man who didn't mind driving two hours to get good barbecue, who couldn't park more than one car in his garage because it was filled with free stuff he had no use for and who never came across a shrub or flowering plant he couldn't take out with his lawn mower.



Tom didn't like basketball or football games, but there wasn't a western ever made he couldn't watch over and over again. In his golden years, Tom spent much of his time relaxing in his favorite recliner with his dog, Buddy, watching westerns on TV. Not surprisingly, he also enjoyed listening to country music – particularly cowboy country.



And so, happy trails to you, dad. Until we meet again.



Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, who passed away in 2009.



He is survived by his three children, Linda Kasey (Tim Leddy) of Boulder, Colorado, Greg Kasey of Elizabethtown and Rick Kasey (Anita) of Hodgenville; a sister, Pat Beeler of Mount Washington; his three grandchildren, Matthew, Carol and Johnathon; and his great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Visitation and the funeral will be held at Trowbridge Funeral Home on Thursday evening. Visitation begins at 6 p.m. and a brief Masonic service begins at 7:30 p.m. Trowbridge Funeral Home is located at 234 W. Dixie Ave. in Elizabethtown.



For expressions of sympathy, please consider donating to the .



In accordance with Tom's wishes, he will be cremated and interred with his wife, Jean, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central, 2501 N. Dixie Blvd. in Radcliff. A brief ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday.



