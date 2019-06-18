Tom Winstead, 74, a resident of Houston Texas, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, in hospice in Houston after a short illness.
He was born Oct. 12, 1944, in Evansville, Indiana, to Thomas Durham and Guyular Wolford Winstead. He was raised in Rineyville and graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1963. He attended Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, St. Mary's University in San Antonio and Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. He was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Western Kentucky University. After serving seven years, he then joined the Army National Guard. He was a licensed clinical social worker all his working life and truly enjoyed his calling. He retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel after 31 years of military service. Tom was active in many organizations throughout the years such as the Jaycees in San Antonio, a board member for Mental Health/Mental Retardation Center in Austin and a lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited. Tom was a 32nd Degree Mason. For many years he lived in Alaska and loved it.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Foster Winstead of Houston; his two daughters Diana Leigh Winstead of San Antonio and Dusty Ann Bartimmo of Humble, Texas; a brother, Dennis Winstead of Hollywood, Florida; his two grandchildren, Madison Grei Bartimmo of Boulder, Colorado, and Bailey Rae Bartimmo of Humble; a niece, Elizabeth Winstead of Oakland, California; a nephew, Tom Winstead of Raleigh, North Carolina; and many cousins and friends all over the United States.
A planned celebration of life for Tom was held June 8 at the family residence in Houston. After a Masonic ceremony Aug. 10, he will be interred in Anchorage Memorial Cemetery in Anchorage.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 19, 2019