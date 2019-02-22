Thomas Edward Malone Jr., 63, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
|
He was born to Thomas Malone Sr. and Annette (Hart) Malone at Fort Knox. Thomas retired from the Army after 21 years, during which he was a tanker and a drill sergeant. After his time in the military, Thomas became a food vendor, when he came to be known as "The Hot Dog Man." He also was a referee for the Bad to the Bone Wrestling Federation and a huge Elvis fan. Thomas was a family man, a wonderful grandfather and loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and never gave up.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Malone Sr. and John Malone; as well as a cousin, Barry Jenkins.
Survivors include his loving wife, Andrea D. Malone of Elizabethtown; a son, Derek (Emily Pike) Hart Sr. of Elizabethtown; four daughters, Diana D. (Bill) Fox of Elizabethtown, Michelle (Jason) Fleeman of Sandusky, Ohio, and Shana (Andy Bailey) Hart and Tyra (John Hardin) Hart, all of Elizabethtown; and 13 grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Kenneth Hiser officiating. A graveside service with military honors is at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central with the Rev. Tim Nickels officiating.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of wind chimes or donations.
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
769-6341
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2019