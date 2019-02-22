Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Edward Malone Jr.. View Sign

Thomas Edward Malone Jr., 63, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.



He was born to Thomas Malone Sr. and Annette (Hart) Malone at Fort Knox. Thomas retired from the Army after 21 years, during which he was a tanker and a drill sergeant. After his time in the military, Thomas became a food vendor, when he came to be known as "The Hot Dog Man." He also was a referee for the Bad to the Bone Wrestling Federation and a huge Elvis fan. Thomas was a family man, a wonderful grandfather and loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and never gave up.



In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Malone Sr. and John Malone; as well as a cousin, Barry Jenkins.



Survivors include his loving wife, Andrea D. Malone of Elizabethtown; a son, Derek (Emily Pike) Hart Sr. of Elizabethtown; four daughters, Diana D. (Bill) Fox of Elizabethtown, Michelle (Jason) Fleeman of Sandusky, Ohio, and Shana (Andy Bailey) Hart and Tyra (John Hardin) Hart, all of Elizabethtown; and 13 grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Kenneth Hiser officiating. A graveside service with military honors is at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central with the Rev. Tim Nickels officiating.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of wind chimes or donations.

2098 Leitchfield Road

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

769-6341 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2019

