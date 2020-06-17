Thomas Gregory "Greg" Vaughn, 63, of Youngers Creek, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include his fiancée, Lisa Jo Gilkey; and his mother, Mary Ann Smothers Vaughn.
Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his fiancée, Lisa Jo Gilkey; and his mother, Mary Ann Smothers Vaughn.
Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.