Thomas Gregory "Greg" Vaughn, 63, of Youngers Creek, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Survivors include his fiancée, Lisa Jo Gilkey; and his mother, Mary Ann Smothers Vaughn.



Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

