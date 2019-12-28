Thomas Henry Keene, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.
Staff Sgt. Keene retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 13. Mr. Keene also worked for more than 20 years at the Fort Knox dining halls, where he served as storeroom manager.
Thomas was manager of the Keene and Company Band for 20-plus years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Frances Keene; two brothers, Charles F. Keene and John B. Keene; and three sisters, Elizabeth Carrico, Mary Jane Kelly and Catherine Keene.
He is survived by his three sons, Thomas L. (Judy) Keene of Elizabethtown, David T. (Donna) Keene of Elizabethtown and Kevin Eugene Keene of Louisville.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Tony Carson officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff with military honors.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019