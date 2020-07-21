Thomas Jeff Hall Jr., 64, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday July 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a five-year battle against brain cancer.
Jeff graduated from Meadowdale High School in Dayton, Ohio, and attended both Wright State University and the University of Louisville. After graduating, he worked for Motion Industries, Gates Rubber and Collis, relocated to Kentucky where he then worked for Air Hydro Power until his illness forced him to retire in 2018.
He also was "Jef the Ref" to everyone involved with the soccer community in Kentucky. He was a soccer referee for more than 25 years until he suffered a seizure on the field in October 2015. He served on the board of directors for Elizabethtown Youth Soccer Association, serving as president in 1999 and 2000. He also served on the Kentucky Youth Soccer Association Board of Directors as the district administrator, instructor and he was on the board of directors of the Kentucky Soccer Referee Association as an assessor and state director of assignment. In recognition of his volunteer efforts, in 2016, he was inducted in to the KYSA Hall of Fame.
In 2012, he was named the KHSAA Soccer Official of the Year for his years of work both on and off the field to enhance the sport of high school soccer in Kentucky. This included serving on the KHSAA Soccer Committee, working several state championships as an official and administrator. He also was a member of the Lincoln Trail Soccer Officials Association, where he served as president and vice-president for many years. He refereed many championship matches in the KYSA State Cup, Presidents Cup and KHSAA.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marlene Hall; and his three children, Erin Kirk and her husband, Kevin, of Columbus, Ohio, Timothy Hall of San Francisco and Daniel Hall of Elizabethtown; and six grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother, James Lusk, and his wife, Carolyn.
A private family funeral is at 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, and live streamed because of COVID-19.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
The family has asked donations be made to the KYSA Jon and Sue Gompper Founders Scholarship, kysoccer.net/programs/-scholarships/.