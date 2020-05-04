Thomas Keith "T.K." Burden, 26, of Eastview, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Elizabethtown to Keith and Gracie Perkins Burden. He worked in the fast-food industry, providing service behind the counter. He was baptized at Eastview Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Central Hardin High School.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Willard Burden; maternal grandmother, Betty Lyons; an uncle, Roger Berlins; and two aunts, Deborah and Linda Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Taylor Burden of Eastview; his father, Keith (Jodie Austin) Burden of Elizabethtown; his mother, Gracie (Venzola Lee) Burden of Glasgow; a sister, Mary Kate Sallee of Rineyville; a brother, Eric Chambers Robertson of Glasgow; paternal grandmother, Mary Sandfer of Eastview, four uncles, Foley Burden, Kenneth Allen, Zebbie Perkin and Greg Perkins; and two aunts, Velma England and Amanda Morgan.
T.K. will be laid to rest in Fairfield Church Cemetery.
Because of the COVID-19 virus and the governor's mandate at this time, graveside services will be held privately for the family.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 5, 2020