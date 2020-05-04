Thomas Keith “T.K.” , Burden

Obituary
Thomas Keith "T.K." Burden, 26, of Eastview, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Hardin Mem­or­­ial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was born in Elizabethtown to Keith and Gracie Perkins Burden. He worked in the fast-food industry, providing service behind the counter. He was baptized at Eastview Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Central Hardin High School.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Willard Burden; maternal grandmother, Betty Lyons; an uncle, Roger Berlins; and two aunts, Deborah and Linda Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Taylor Burden of East­view; his father, Keith (Jodie Austin) Burden of Eliza­bethtown; his mother, Gracie (Venzola Lee) Burden of Glasgow; a sister, Mary Kate Sallee of Rineyville; a brother, Eric Chambers Robertson of Glasgow; paternal grandmother, Mary Sandfer of Eastview, four uncles, Foley Burden, Kenneth Allen, Zebbie Perkin and Greg Perkins; and two aunts, Velma England and Amanda Morgan.

T.K. will be laid to rest in Fairfield Church Ceme­tery.

Because of the COVID-19 virus and the governor's mandate at this time, graveside services will be held privately for the family.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 5, 2020
