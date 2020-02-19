Thomas Lynn Blair, 66, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was a native of Hardin County, a member of Cecilia Baptist Church and retired from A. Arnold and Sons Moving Company. He loved hunting and was an avid fisherman. His greatest love was his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Henry "Buddy" Blair and Hazel Blair; a brother, Wayne Blair; a sister, Pat Hayes; and a grandchild, Braden Blair.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Belinda Blair; two sons, Jeff (Dawn) Blair of Elizabethtown and Tommy (Shawna) Blair of Brandenburg; a daughter, Sarah Demare of Glen Carbon, Illinois; a brother, Tim (Debbie) Blair of Sonora; a sister, Diane (Jerry) Goodall of Shelbyville; six grandchildren, Nicholas Blair, Peyton Blair, Nolan McCoy, Lucas Blair, Nicholas Demare and Joey Demare; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Mark Judd officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020