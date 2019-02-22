Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Morgan. View Sign

Thomas Morgan, 85, of Radcliff, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.



Thomas was a member of Heritage International Christian Church and past member of the Masonic Lodge. He retired from the U.S. Army, a veteran of Vietnam, where he was awarded a purple heart.



He was preceded in death by a stepson, Tony Smith.



Survivors include his wife, Clara Morgan of Radcliff; four stepchildren, Rhonda (William) Burgess and Dickie (Deborah) Smith, all of Louisville, Phillip (Rebecca Ann) Smith of Radcliff and Dewey Lee (Veronica) Smith of Norfolk, Virginia; a brother, Homer Morgan of Atlanta; three nephews, Robert Lee Morgan, Pillot (Mel) Morgan and Rickie Morgan, all of Atlanta; along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. A committal service with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at noon Thursday at the funeral home.



