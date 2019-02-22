Thomas Morgan

Thomas Morgan, 85, of Radcliff, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.

Thomas was a member of Heritage International Christian Church and past member of the Masonic Lodge. He retired from the U.S. Army, a veteran of Vietnam, where he was awarded a purple heart.

He was preceded in death by a stepson, Tony Smith.

Survivors include his wife, Clara Morgan of Radcliff; four stepchildren, Rhonda (William) Burgess and Dickie (Deborah) Smith, all of Louisville, Phillip (Rebecca Ann) Smith of Radcliff and Dewey Lee (Veronica) Smith of Norfolk, Virginia; a brother, Homer Morgan of Atlanta; three nephews, Robert Lee Morgan, Pillot (Mel) Morgan and Rickie Morgan, all of Atlanta; along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. A committal service with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2019
