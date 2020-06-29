Thomas Ray Clark
Thomas Ray Clark, 84, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Signature Health.

He was a native of Hardin County, a 1954 graduate of Elizabethtown High School and was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He worked for Orkin Pest Control for 20 years and retired after 25 years from Gates Rubber Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Nancy Dale Clark; and a brother, Billy Joe Clark.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Barbara Patterson Clark; a son, Kevin Ray Clark (Cheryl) of Jeffersonville, Indiana; two daughters, Vicki Clark Donnelly and Debra Clark Metcalf, both of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Georgia Reed of Hodgenville and Darlene Maffet of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, Allen Lee Metcalf, Chad Gordan Metcalf, Tom Donnelly, Kimberly Donnelly Coles, Tom Clark and Drew Clark; and four great-grandchildren, Melissa Metcalf, Sarah Metcalf, Aidan Donnelly and Rachel Donnelly.

A private graveside service will be held in Sonora Cemetery.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 29 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
