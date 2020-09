Thomas Richard Dillard, 73, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



He was a native of Hardin County and retired from David H. Elliott Electric Company.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Dillard Sr. and Martha Susan Dillard; and his six siblings, Roy Dillard Jr., Johnnie Lee Dillard, James Everett Dillard, William Joseph Dillard, Frances Marie Dillard and Margaret Louise Dillard.



Survivors include three brothers, Raymond Dillard and Owen (Jean) Dillard, all of Elizabethtown, and Gary Dillard of Radcliff; and a sister, Elsie (Glendal) Newton of Elizabethtown.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in East Rhudes Creek Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and continues at noon Sunday at the funeral home.



