Thomas Wells Pritchard, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed peacefully with family by his side Saturday, March 30, 2019.



Tom was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Louisville to Colonel (and former Elizabethtown Mayor) James Rhoden Pritchard and Claire Quigley Montgomery Pritchard.



Tom graduated from Christ School in North Carolina. In 1972, he earned a Bachelor of Arts from Western Kentucky University. Tom taught at Fort Knox School District for 10 years before working for Travelers Insurance Company and later as district manager for a brokerage firm. He spent his retirement hunting and fishing all over the world with friends and family and at the beach with his wife and family.



Tom was a tremendous cook, an avid fisherman and hunter and sports fan, especially soccer and basketball. He enjoyed cheering on his boys and his grandkids in all their endeavors. He could be found in the stands of all Elizabethtown High School boys soccer games. Tom dearly loved his family, friends and dogs. He was the best grendle, granddad, dad, husband, and uncling.



Tom is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Glenna; three sons: Thomas R. (Mary) Pritchard of San Antonio, John P. (Jennifer) Pritchard of Charleston, South Carolina, and David M. (Kristy) Pritchard of Elizabethtown; a sister, Katherine Khacki (John) Berry of Arlington, Virginia; and a brother, James Jim (Barbara) Pritchard of Selma, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Tait, David, Lillian, Presley, Rylee, Nathaniel and Lincoln, that brought him joy; seven nieces and nephews he enjoyed time with at 616 and many wonderful friends.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737

