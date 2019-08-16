Tia Monique Newsome, 29, of Radcliff, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Carroll, Iowa.
Miss Newsome was a native of Radcliff and the daughter of Carlos and Marilyn Aron of Radcliff. She was employed as a medical technologist and was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons, Isiah and Josiah Newsome, both of Radcliff; a brother, Anthony T. Newsome of Atlanta; her maternal grandparents, Bob and Janet Newsome of Radcliff; three aunts, Matilda Newsome, Angela Graham and Belinda F. Vasta; three uncles, Michael Newsome, Robert Newsome and Tom Vasta; along with a host of cousins, other relative and friends.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Morning Star Baptist Church in Radcliff with the Rev. Harold Craig officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Percell & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 17, 2019