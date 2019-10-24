Tim Childress, 59, of Hodgenville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a member of Union Christian Church and worked with Nationwide Uniform for more than 28 years.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and JoeAnn Wheeler Childress.
Survivors include his wife, Regina LaFollette Childress; two sons, Josh (Alex) Childress and Matt (Julia) Childress, all of Elizabethtown; a daughter Nicole Childress of Hodgenville; five brothers, Mike (Pam) Childress and Chris (Penny) Childress, all of Hodgenville, D.D. (Lisa) Childress and Johnny (Lisa) Childress, all of Elizabethtown, and Jeff (Rhonda) Childress of Bardstown; two sisters, Teresa Miller of Hodgenville and Missy (Greg) Beard of Upton; and three grandchildren, Cainen, Hadley and Greysen Childress.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Union Christian Church near Hodgenville with Brothers Steve Campbell and Sid Lewis officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to , LaRue County , 4659 Tonieville Rd., Hodgenville, KY 42748 or to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019