Timothy "Tim" William Baker, 57, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at home.
Family was everything to him.
He is survived by his seven children, Timothy William (Nicole) Baker Jr. of California, Kyle Anthony Baker of Texas, Charles Andrew (Christa) Baker of Bardstown, Geddy Lee (Krystal) Baker of Texas, Kayla Jo Baker of Loretto, Sean Paul Baker of Michigan and Jeremy Craig Baker of Radcliff; his parents, Carl and Anne Baker of Radcliff; two brothers, Michael Anthony (Faith) Baker of Georgia and Charles Sean (Donna) Baker of Elizabethtown; and 11 grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2020