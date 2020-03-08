Timothy Lane Hazlett, 47, of Shepherdsville, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was an employee of Publishers Printing and enjoyed playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marshall and Rita McPherson and Eddie and Dorothy Hazlett.
Survivors include his son, Tanner Lane Hazlett; parents, Robert Earl and Brenda Gail McPherson Hazlett; a sister, Tessa Lynn Strother (Kyle) and his nephews, Chase and Chad Strother.
A celebration of life gathering is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Lebanon Junction Community Center.
To express an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the cremation arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2020