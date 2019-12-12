Timothy Lee Arnett, 52, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a native of Hardin County and a 1985 graduate of Elizabethtown High School. He was an avid U of L fan and enjoyed cooking.
He was preceded in death by his father, John L. Arnett.
Survivors include his mother, Anne Arnett; a daughter, Savannah Arnett; a sister, Debbie Griffin (Tom); two nieces, Paige Prindle (James) and Brooke Blaszczyk (Nathan); and five great nephews.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019