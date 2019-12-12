Timothy Lee Arnett

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Lee Arnett.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Timothy Lee Arnett, 52, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Hardin County and a 1985 graduate of Elizabethtown High School. He was an avid U of L fan and enjoyed cooking.

He was preceded in death by his father, John L. Arnett.

Survivors include his mother, Anne Arnett; a daughter, Savannah Arnett; a sister, Debbie Griffin (Tom); two nieces, Paige Prindle (James) and Brooke Blaszczyk (Nathan); and five great nephews.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.