Timothy Lynn Olson, 64, of Glendale, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Kingston, New York, to Edwin and Norma Pardee Olson. He was retired from the Army and was an employee of Lincoln Trail Behavioral Health System.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include three sons, Steven Olson of Suffolk, Virginia, Todd Olson of Elizabethtown and Mickey Phelps of Boston; two daughters, Annette Buchanan of Columbus, Ohio, and Amanda Price of Lanesville, Indiana; nine grandchildren; a brother, Ted Olson of Phoenix; and a sister, Patty Kelly of New York.
The funeral is at noon Friday, Nov. 15, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Kenneth Phelps officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019