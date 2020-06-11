Timothy Mehki Sessoms, 22, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.



Mr. Sessoms was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School, were he was a member of the track and football team. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown, a certified professional trainer and fitness instructor.



Survivors include his parents, the Rev. Shawn and Schelequia Davis of Elizabethtown and Timothy Sessoms of The Bronx, New York; a brother, Akiim Sessoms of The Bronx; three sisters, Shiquita Northern of West Memphis, Arkansas, Kijafa Gill (Stephen) of Arlington, Texas, and NaTori Davis of Killeen, Texas; his paternal grandmother, Bettie Sessoms of Bailey, North Carolina; two uncles, Ramon Sessoms (Nikki) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Cordaryl Shand of Queens, New York; two aunts, Melinda Hazel of Mount Vernon, New York, and Shaquana Harriott of Winston Salem, North Carolina; and a niece, Melody Muex.



The funeral is at noon Saturday, June 13, at Percell and Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Roderick Jones officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.



Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

