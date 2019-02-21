Timothy Michael Holman, 50, of Lebanon Junction, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the Robley Rex V.A. Center in Louisville.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Collins Holman; four children, Cody Holman, Leanna Owens, Zachary Shain and Ethan Brashear; and his parents, John Davis and Carolyn Sue Hodge Holman. The funeral is at noon Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in Lebanon Junction with the Bro. Jason McCray officiating. Burial follows in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019