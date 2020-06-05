Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy Reece Simpson, 56, of Elizabethtown died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.



Survivors include two sons, Kyle Simpson and Austin Simpson; and four grandchildren.



Cremation was chosen with no services planned at this time.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store