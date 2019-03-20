Tina Lynn Wright, 55, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.
|
Tina was graduate of North Hardin High School, a lifetime member of the Special Olympics and a 20-year participant of Project Learn in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul F. and Ivy M. Warren Nipper; and her grandmother, Juanita Glasscock.
Survivors include a brother, Anthony C. Wright (Kim) of North Carolina; two nephews, Kyle Wright (Kelsey) of Virginia and Tyler Wright of Texas; three aunts, Janet Warren of Radcliff, Jenny Schrimsher (Ralph) of Elizabethtown and Patsy Gore (Billy) of Louisville; two uncles, Thomas Warren (Brenda) of Rineyville and Charles Warren (Shirley) of Colorado; two great-nieces, Jocellyn and Addison; a special caregiver at Helmwood, Tameika Allen; and dozens of cousins and special friends from the Special Olympics community.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Tim Dennis officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home of Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019