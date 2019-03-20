Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tina Lynn Wright. View Sign

Tina Lynn Wright, 55, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.



Tina was graduate of North Hardin High School, a lifetime member of the Special Olympics and a 20-year participant of Project Learn in Elizabethtown.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul F. and Ivy M. Warren Nipper; and her grandmother, Juanita Glasscock.



Survivors include a brother, Anthony C. Wright (Kim) of North Carolina; two nephews, Kyle Wright (Kelsey) of Virginia and Tyler Wright of Texas; three aunts, Janet Warren of Radcliff, Jenny Schrimsher (Ralph) of Elizabethtown and Patsy Gore (Billy) of Louisville; two uncles, Thomas Warren (Brenda) of Rineyville and Charles Warren (Shirley) of Colorado; two great-nieces, Jocellyn and Addison; a special caregiver at Helmwood, Tameika Allen; and dozens of cousins and special friends from the Special Olympics community.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Tim Dennis officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to



