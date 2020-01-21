Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Toby Wayne Martinez. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Toby Wayne Martinez, 67, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, surrounded by family.



He was an Evansville, Indiana, native before attending Murray State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in special education and was a proud member of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity and ROTC program. Toby was commissioned into the U.S. Army, Armor Branch in 1975. For the next 20 years he served with and led cavalry troopers in the U.S. and overseas including duty on the German border with the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment and in Operation Desert Storm when he served as the senior Aide-de-Camp for Gen. Fred Franks, commanding general of the U.S. VII Corps. Toby was a leader, mentor, trainer and teacher. This professional cavalryman loved the Army and soldiers and is no doubt at peace with those gone before in Fiddlers Green, the eternal resting place for cavalry troopers. Following retirement from the Army, Toby was a special education teacher with Hardin County Schools. He was an avid golfer and University of Kentucky sports fan. He traveled the world and provided his family the same opportunity. He was an amazing and loyal husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Toby never met a stranger, yet never could remember a name, and his wit and constant humor will be greatly missed.



Toby was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Joan Martinez.



Survivors include his wife, Susan; two daughters, Stacey Martinez of Elizabethtown and Allison (Evan) Wheeler of Indianapolis; a stepdaughter, Michelle (Fred) Ingram of Ithaca, New York; three grandchildren, Richard and Alice Ingram and Remy Wheeler; an honorary grandson, Colton Martin; two sisters, Susan (Richard, dec.) Walther and Linda (Ray) Barrett, both of Evansville; and several nieces and nephews, whom he adored. Last but not least, Molly, his German Shepherd, who was his best friend for the past 14 years.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Donations may be made to University of Kentucky Philanthropy Jeffrey and Kevin Graham Memorial Fund, University Counseling Center, 106 Frazee Hall, Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0031; or In Memory of Toby Martinez to the Hardin Memorial Health Foundation, 913 N. Dixie Highway, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701, to provide scholarships to nursing students in honor of the nurses who provided Toby excellent care and compassion.



