Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Todd Eric Boyd. View Sign Service Information ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME - Irvington 509 SPRING STREET Irvington , KY 40146 (270)-547-2712 Send Flowers Obituary



Todd Eric Boyd, 45, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Port Charlotte, Florida.



Todd was born and raised in Elizabethtown. During his time in Elizabethtown, he attended Severns Valley Baptist Church and made a profession of faith in 1984 at the age of 9. After graduating from Elizabethtown High School in 1992, he graduated in 1997 from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Management. He was pursuing his Master of Business Administration through Morehead State University. Todd cherished his family and was a devoted husband and father. He loved his Kimball family in Jasper, Indiana, where he worked for 17 years as senior product line manager. While at Kimball, he treasured mentoring the co-op students from Jasper High School. Todd found pleasure in fishing and being near the water. He also enjoyed UK sports and was a huge fan.



Todd was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Granville "Ike" and Pauline Boyd; his maternal grandparents, Leo Simmons and Lena Mae Simmons Stiff; his mother-in-law, Mary Lou Preece; a brother-in-law, Logan Preece; and several aunts and uncles, Dr. Charles and Phyllis Conley, Hoyt Martin and Franklin and Bonnie O'Brien.



Survivors include his loving wife, Angela E. Boyd; a son, Tyler Todd Boyd; a stepson, Brandon Michael Goldie; his dad, Rodney A. Boyd of Port Charlotte, Florida; his mom, Judy Simmons Boyd of Elizabethtown; and his brother, Scott (Erica) Boyd of Lexington. He also leaves behind his father-in-law, Phillip Preece of Nicholasville; a sister-in-law, Jennifer (David) Pearson of Chesapeake, Virginia; an aunt, Brenda Martin of Magnolia; and several first cousins, Dr. Charles (Chip) Conley, Stephanie Woosley, Ryan Patrick Conley, Keaton and Kyle Martin and Michelle Boyd O'Brien, along with several nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ekron Baptist Church, 2775 Haysville Road, Ekron, with Brother Charles Blanc officiating.



Visitation is from moon to 2 p.m. EDT at the church.



Todd's cousins, Keaton Martin with Young Funeral Home in Russellville is in charge of arrangements while Ryan Conley with Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington has been assisting with local arrangements. Todd Eric Boyd, 45, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Port Charlotte, Florida.Todd was born and raised in Elizabethtown. During his time in Elizabethtown, he attended Severns Valley Baptist Church and made a profession of faith in 1984 at the age of 9. After graduating from Elizabethtown High School in 1992, he graduated in 1997 from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Management. He was pursuing his Master of Business Administration through Morehead State University. Todd cherished his family and was a devoted husband and father. He loved his Kimball family in Jasper, Indiana, where he worked for 17 years as senior product line manager. While at Kimball, he treasured mentoring the co-op students from Jasper High School. Todd found pleasure in fishing and being near the water. He also enjoyed UK sports and was a huge fan.Todd was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Granville "Ike" and Pauline Boyd; his maternal grandparents, Leo Simmons and Lena Mae Simmons Stiff; his mother-in-law, Mary Lou Preece; a brother-in-law, Logan Preece; and several aunts and uncles, Dr. Charles and Phyllis Conley, Hoyt Martin and Franklin and Bonnie O'Brien.Survivors include his loving wife, Angela E. Boyd; a son, Tyler Todd Boyd; a stepson, Brandon Michael Goldie; his dad, Rodney A. Boyd of Port Charlotte, Florida; his mom, Judy Simmons Boyd of Elizabethtown; and his brother, Scott (Erica) Boyd of Lexington. He also leaves behind his father-in-law, Phillip Preece of Nicholasville; a sister-in-law, Jennifer (David) Pearson of Chesapeake, Virginia; an aunt, Brenda Martin of Magnolia; and several first cousins, Dr. Charles (Chip) Conley, Stephanie Woosley, Ryan Patrick Conley, Keaton and Kyle Martin and Michelle Boyd O'Brien, along with several nieces and nephews.The funeral is at 2 p.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ekron Baptist Church, 2775 Haysville Road, Ekron, with Brother Charles Blanc officiating.Visitation is from moon to 2 p.m. EDT at the church.Todd's cousins, Keaton Martin with Young Funeral Home in Russellville is in charge of arrangements while Ryan Conley with Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington has been assisting with local arrangements. Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close