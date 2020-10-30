1/
Tommie Joe McLaurin
Tommie Joe McLaurin, 71, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at VA Medical Center in Lexington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Mary G. McLaurin; a son, Reginal McLaurin; and a brother, John Robert McLaurin.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnn McLaurin of Radcliff; two sons, Ronald McLaurin of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Raymond J. McLaurin of Lexington; three grandchildren, Zane McLaurin, Ian McLaurin and Aiden McLaurin; three sisters, Nancy Drummer of Laurel, Mississippi, Fannie Elizabeth Crosby of Bay Springs, Mississippi, and Wilma White of Vossburg, Mississippi.

A graveside service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
