Tommy Davis, 55, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
Mr. Davis was an avid University of Kentucky fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Else Davis; a sister, Christine Marie Davis; and a niece, Reece Nicole Davis.
Survivors include two children, Brittany Smith and her husband, Edderick Mangruem, and Mike Davis; three grandchildren, Teayania Smith, Tyson Mangruem and Trentyn Mangruem; two siblings, Patsy Myers and her husband, Sam, and Tim Davis; his significant other, Michelle Wright; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mr. Davis is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation follows the service.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 18, 2019