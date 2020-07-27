Tommy Lee Irwin, 49, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home.
He was a produce manager for Winn Dixie, a 1989 graduate of North Hardin High School and a member of Grace Heartland Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, R.L. "Bob" and Irene Rainey and Bailey and Ada Irwin; an uncle, Donald Irwin; and a cousin, Stacey Irwin-Wyatt.
Survivors include his wife, Laurie Alcorn-Irwin; two daughters, Courtney Hahn (Austin) and Hannah Emerson; two sons, Michael Mather and Dylan Thompson; a stepson, Kolton Alcorn; his parents, Norman and Rita Rainey Irwin; two brothers, Jared Irwin (Tiffany) and Robert "Bobby" Irwin; a grandson, Bentley Hahn; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Grace Heartland Church in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
His brothers have requested all in attendance to please wear University of Kentucky gear or something blue.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.