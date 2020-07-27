1/1
Tommy Lee Irwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Lee Irwin, 49, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home.

He was a produce manager for Winn Dixie, a 1989 graduate of North Hardin High School and a member of Grace Heartland Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, R.L. "Bob" and Irene Rainey and Bailey and Ada Irwin; an uncle, Donald Irwin; and a cousin, Stacey Irwin-Wyatt.

Survivors include his wife, Laurie Alcorn-Irwin; two daughters, Courtney Hahn (Austin) and Hannah Emerson; two sons, Michael Mather and Dylan Thompson; a stepson, Kolton Alcorn; his parents, Norman and Rita Rainey Irwin; two brothers, Jared Irwin (Tiffany) and Robert "Bobby" Irwin; a grandson, Bentley Hahn; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Grace Heartland Church in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

His brothers have requested all in attendance to please wear University of Kentucky gear or something blue.

To light a candle of remembrance or to leave an online condolence, please visit trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 27 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved