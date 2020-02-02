Tony Carol Pile, 79, of Hudson, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his residence.
The son of the late Owen and Margaret Helm Pile, he was born Dec. 25, 1940, in Woodrow. Tony retired from Gates Rubber Company and enjoyed drag racing and NHRA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ometta; a son, Terry; and a great-granddaughter, Sydney Elizabeth.
Tony is survived by eight children, Cindy Douthitt and Timmy Pile (Dianne), both of Hardinsburg, Steve Pile (Cheryl), Missy Bowen (Marshall) and Greg Huffer, all of Elizabethtown, Pat Pile (Trina) of Big Clifty, Jeff Pile (Phyllis) of Lebanon Junction and Sherry Johnson (Tommy) of Millerstown; 24 grandchildren and 33 great- grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Caplan of Hardinsburg.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. CST Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, 308 S. Hardin St., Hardinsburg, with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 3:30 to 8 p.m. CST Monday and continues at 8 a.m. CST Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the American or .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 3, 2020