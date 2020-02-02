Tony Carol Pile (1940 - 2020)
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
308 South Hardin Street
Hardinsburg, KY
40143
(270)-756-2172
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
308 South Hardin Street
Hardinsburg, KY 40143
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
8:00 AM
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
308 South Hardin Street
Hardinsburg, KY 40143
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
308 South Hardin Street
Hardinsburg, KY 40143
Obituary
Tony Carol Pile, 79, of Hudson, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his residence.

The son of the late Owen and Margaret Helm Pile, he was born Dec. 25, 1940, in Woodrow. Tony retired from Gates Rubber Company and enjoyed drag racing and NHRA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ometta; a son, Terry; and a great-granddaughter, Sydney Elizabeth.
Tony is survived by eight children, Cindy Douthitt and Timmy Pile (Dianne), both of Hardinsburg, Steve Pile (Cheryl), Missy Bowen (Marshall) and Greg Huffer, all of Elizabethtown, Pat Pile (Trina) of Big Clifty, Jeff Pile (Phyllis) of Lebanon Junction and Sherry Johnson (Tommy) of Millerstown; 24 grandchildren and 33 great- grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Caplan of Hardinsburg.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. CST Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, 308 S. Hardin St., Hardins­burg, with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 3:30 to 8 p.m. CST Monday and continues at 8 a.m. CST Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Amer­i­­can or .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 3, 2020
