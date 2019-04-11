Tony Lee Dupin

Tony Lee Dupin, 61, formerly of Eastview, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

He was a ginseng and mushroom hunter. He loved to hunt, fish and trap.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lily Smallwood Dupin; a sister, Ida Dupin; and a brother, Ronnie Dupin.

Survivors include a son, Eric Dupin of Florida; and a brother, Donnie (Connie) Dupin of Eastview.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Pole Bridge Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2019
