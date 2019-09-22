Tracey Lynn Jefferies, 48, of Upton, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her residence in Upton.
She was born in Elizabethtown to Scotty and Linda Reynolds Highbaugh. She was a nurse and she attended Cub Run Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lisa Wieman.
She is survived by two sons, Tyler Bowman of Bonnieville and Nathan Bowman of Upton; a brother, Jeff Highbaugh of Elizabethtown; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Manakee Funeral Home, 29 W. Western Ave. Sonora, KY 42776, for Tracey Lynn Jefferies.
