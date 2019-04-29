Tracie Lynn Harbin

Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Obituary
Tracie Lynn Harbin, 55, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, surrounded by the people she loved.

She was a native of Greeley, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by three siblings.

She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Michael G. Harbin; one son, Joshua D. Grace of Radcliff; one daughter, Tara N. (Jose H.) Lopez of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Liam, Corin, Haeli and Emily; her parents and four siblings.

A private memorial will be held by her family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2019
