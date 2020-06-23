Travis Nathaniel Watford, 41, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was a native of Hardin County and worked at Altec. He was a 1998 graduate of Central Hardin High School and loved low rider cars.



Survivors include his parents, Samuel and Janice Henderson Watford of Elizabethtown; four children, Tyler J., Tristen, Alixandar and Laila; and a sister, Janine Watford.



A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Elizabethtown City Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.





