Travis Nathaniel Watford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Travis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Travis Nathaniel Watford, 41, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Hardin County and worked at Altec. He was a 1998 graduate of Central Hardin High School and loved low rider cars.

Survivors include his parents, Samuel and Janice Henderson Watford of Elizabethtown; four children, Tyler J., Tristen, Alixandar and Laila; and a sister, Janine Watford.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Elizabethtown City Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Elizabethtown City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved