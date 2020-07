Or Copy this URL to Share

Travis Skaggs, 49, of Upton, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home.



Survivors include his wife, Gail Skaggs; mother and stepfather, Charlotte and Robert Vernon of Bardstown; and a sister, Melissa Hill of Radcliff.



A private service will be held at a later date.



Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

