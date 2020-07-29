1/
Treba Marie (Hunter) Longcrier
1960 - 2020
Treba Marie Hunter Longcrier, 60, of Elizabethtown, went to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones.

Treba was born Jan. 5, 1960, in Bakersville, California, to Carl Eugene and Emma Jane Shatt Hunter.

She was a Christian by faith, a paramedic in Chetah, Oklahoma, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Treba is survived by her husband, Guy Longcrier of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Janie (Jeff) McAdoo of Oklahoma and Jessica Longcrier and Sara (Derek) Cox, all of Elizabethtown; a brother, Christopher (Nora) Mitchel of California; a sister, Toni (Tim) Jarret of Oklahoma; six grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral for Treba Marie Longcrier is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Brother Troy Benningfield officiating. Burial follows in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

Mask or face covering is required.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William R. Rust Funeral Home-Hodgenville Chapel
612 North Lincoln Boulevard
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-3552
