Trina Jo Evoy, 44, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her residence.
Ms. Evoy worked as an audiology specialist at Ireland Army Hospital.
Survivors include her daughter, Tatianna Evoy of Radcliff; her parents, Thomas and Helen Evoy of Vine Grove; a brother, Thomas Evoy of Elizabethtown; a special friend, Christy Harris of Radcliff; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Ms. Evoy is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation will follow her services.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.