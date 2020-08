Trina Jo Evoy, 44, of Radcliff, passed away Satur­day, Aug. 15, 2020, at her residence.Ms. Evoy worked as an audiology specialist at Ireland Army Hospital.Survivors include her daughter, Tatianna Evoy of Radcliff; her parents, Thomas and Helen Evoy of Vine Grove; a brother, Thomas Evoy of Eliza­beth­town; a special friend, Christy Harris of Radcliff; and a host of family and friends.The funeral for Ms. Evoy is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation will follow her services.Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.