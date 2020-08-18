1/
Trina Jo Evoy
Trina Jo Evoy, 44, of Radcliff, passed away Satur­day, Aug. 15, 2020, at her residence.

Ms. Evoy worked as an audiology specialist at Ireland Army Hospital.

Survivors include her daughter, Tatianna Evoy of Radcliff; her parents, Thomas and Helen Evoy of Vine Grove; a brother, Thomas Evoy of Eliza­beth­town; a special friend, Christy Harris of Radcliff; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral for Ms. Evoy is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation will follow her services.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral
07:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
