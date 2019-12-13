Trina L. Stevens

Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
7696341
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Trina L. Stevens, 34, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home.

Trina was born in Elizabethtown to Ulysses Conway and Deborah Huber. She was an employee at Papa John's.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Huber.

Trina is survived by her husband, William Stevens of Radcliff; a son, Sheldon Stevens of Rineyville; a daughter, Skyler Peters of Elizabethtown; her father, Ulysses (Judy) Conway of Radcliff; three brothers, Vincent Conway of West Virginia, John Conway of Eastview and Angel Gonzalez of Radcliff; and a sister, Jannel Colonna of Radcliff.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. John Marshall officiating. Burial follows in Franklin Crossroads Cemetery.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 14, 2019
