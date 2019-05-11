Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Troy Nathan Vaughn. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary





He was a native of Hardin County and a Central Hardin High School graduate. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan and a born-again Christian. He was a conductor for CSX Railroad and a TSA Agent at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington. He loved his cat, Bella, and his dog, Sugar.



He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, V.C. Hunt, and paternal grandparents, the Rev. Nathaniel and Leota Vaughn.



Survivors include his wife of six years, Angela Renee Vaughn; his parents, Nathan Jr. and Pam Vaughn of Sonora; grandmother, Imogene Hunt Litsey of Elizabethtown; a brother, Todd (Sarah) Vaughn of Elizabethtown; a sister, Elisha Vaughn (Chris) Collins of Mount Washington; and nieces and nephews, Nelson, Nathaniel, Cadie, Emma and Cara.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bro. Tommy Adams officiating. Burial follows in Upton Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



