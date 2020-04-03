Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for USA Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gale R. Johnson. View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Send Flowers Obituary

USA Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gale R. Johnson, 87, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.



Gale served our nation honorably for almost 24 years prior to his retirement in 1975.



Gale was born June 14, 1932, in Hurricane, West Virginia, to Homer and Opal Johnson, the fifth of their eight children. His family always called him "Jake." Gale was extremely proud he was born on Flag Day.



Gale enlisted in the Army in October 1951. In February 1952, he was sent to Korea to serve with the 40th Infantry Division. During his 17 months in the Korean Conflict, he went from private first class, E-2, to mater sergeant, E-7, because of battlefield promotions. He also was awarded the first of two Bronze Stars and the first of two Combat Infantry Badges.



Upon his return to the states in August 1953, Gale was assigned to Fort Dix, New Jersey, where he met the love of his life, Private First Class Roberta Mae Kellaway. They married in January 1954 and the first of their five children, Michael, was born later that same year.



In March 1955, Gale and Roberta, now a civilian, were sent to Austria. The U.S. occupation ended in July, so they returned to the states in September and were assigned to Fort Knox, where their second child, Donna, was born.



In April 1956, Gale was stationed with the ROTC detachment at West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. He was happy to be home in his beloved West Virginia and close to his family. He served as the coach to the award winning WVU Varsity rifle team and the Army ROTC rifle team.



Their third child, Tammy, was born during this time.



In July 1959, Gale was transferred to Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, to serve with the 25th Infantry Division. In 1960, he was promoted to master sergeant, E-8, and assigned the position of first sergeant. While living in Hawaii, their fourth and fifth children, Curtis and Brian, were born.



In 1962, Gale and his family were sent to Fort Benning, Georgia, where he was assigned to the Army Infantry School. They lived there until October 1964, when Gale was sent to Greenbrier Military Academy in Lewisburg, West Virginia, to be a military science instructor. In July 1965, Gale was promoted to sergeant major, E-9, and in September was transferred to the ROTC detachment at the University of Cincinnati to again teach military science.



In June 1968, Gale, now a command sergeant major, was sent to Vietnam to serve with the 4th Infantry Division. While there, he was awarded a second Bronze Star and a second Combat Infantry Badge.



Upon his return to the states in August 1969, Gale was assigned to the 2nd Brigade at Fort Knox. He returned to a peacetime Korea in July 1972 and came back to Fort Knox a year later. He remained at Fort Knox, serving with the 5th Calvary 1st AIT Brigade and the 194th Armored Brigade, until his retirement in October 1975. Gale transitioned to civilian life, working as a self-employed residential remodeler.



In addition to those already mentioned and numerous others, Gale's awards included the Legion of Merit and the Meritorious Service Medal.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta, and two sons, Michael and Curtis.



Survivors include a son, Brian Johnson and his wife, Edna, of Westminster, Colorado; two daughters, Tammy Radtke and her husband, Robert, of Vine Grove and Donna Kirk and her husband, Flayo, of Wake Forest, North Carolina; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a brother, Dorsey Johnson of Hurricane, West Virginia; and a sister, Benita Schirtzinger of Winfield, West Virginia; and a host of family and friends.



Gale will forever be loved and missed by those he left behind. We can proudly say Gale made a lasting impression on everyone he met with his charm, energy, kindness and most of all, his mischief.



Visitation and services for Gale will be private. Burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



