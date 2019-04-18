Valerie Amber Baldwin, 36, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
She was fiercely loyal, protective, compassionate, a servant of the people and an amazing firefighter/EMT. She changed careers so she could have more time with her children. Any down time she had away from work was spent with family.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Dean Baldwin Jr.; a son, Ayden Baldwin; a daughter, Aurora Baldwin; her parents, Roger and Maria Gelperin; two brothers, Matthew (Angela) Gelperin and Michael Gelperin; two sisters, Samantha (Tracy Finch) Gelperin and Amanda Gelperin; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael (Lisa) Baldwin Sr.; and a brother-in-law, Andy (Gina) Baldwin.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2019