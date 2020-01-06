Valerie Sue Wootton

Valerie Sue Wootton, 68, of Sonora, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing & Rehab Center in Elizabethtown.

She was born in Glendale. She was a loan officer for First Citizens Bank in Elizabethtown and a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Percy Stone; her mother, Ella Lucy Bruce; two sisters, Janice Priddy and Rebecca Stone; and two brothers, Ronnie Stone, and Acey Stone.

Survivors include her loving husband, Charlie Wootton of Sonora; a son, Roderick (Domini) Plymale of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Kelly Renee (Mike) Griner of Elizabethtown; three stepdaughters, Lisa (Lewis) O'Brien of Elizabethtown, Leeanne Jenkins of Sonora and Laura (Chris Anderson) LaRue of Elizabethtown; three sisters, Jane (Bob) Larson of Wake Forest, Connecticut, and Lora Stone and Billie (Pat) Flanagan, all of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Jimmy Stone and Percy Stone Jr., both of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren and a grandchild on the way, six stepgrandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with Pastor Jeff Jackson officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 7, 2020
