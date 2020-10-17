1/
Vera Elizabeth Silver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera Elizabeth Silver, 60, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Survivors include her husband, Edward L. Silver III; a daughter, Amber Silver; and her mother, Beverly Crowder.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Church of the Harvest, 8300 Shepherdsville Road in Louisville. Cremation follows.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Church of the Harvest.

Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved