Vera Elizabeth Silver, 60, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.



Survivors include her husband, Edward L. Silver III; a daughter, Amber Silver; and her mother, Beverly Crowder.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Church of the Harvest, 8300 Shepherdsville Road in Louisville. Cremation follows.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Church of the Harvest.



Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store