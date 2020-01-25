Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Mae Norris Clifford. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vera Mae Norris Clifford, 92, a long-time resident of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.



She was born Aug. 15, 1927, in Barren County near Nobob. She was the youngest of 11 children born to her parents, David Sibley Norris and Cledo Linda Crabtree Norris. Her dad was a farmer and her mother was a homemaker and master seamstress. She married Julius C. Clifford in 1946 and they became the parents of seven children, four boys and three girls. Vera was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved being with her family. She was a wonderful cook who prepared many, many meals for her family on a daily basis. Her beef stew and cornbread were second to none. In 1955, she had one leg amputated, but never let that deter her determination to keep going and to keep taking care of her family. In addition, Vera as a long-time member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.



Preceding her in death were her parents, David Sibley and Cledo Linda Norris; her husband, Julius C. Clifford; a son, Darrell Bernard Clifford; and a grandson, Bradley Keith Clifford. Ten brothers and sisters also preceded her in death: Ralph G. Norris, Herbert Frank Norris, Earvin Lewis Norris, Johnny Robert Norris, Christine Norris Miller, Walter Nelson Norris, Darcus Corrine Norris Bailey Hall, Sally Norene Norris Sheffield, George Carl Norris and Thena Jewell Norris Wilson.



She is survived by six children, Carolyn Ann (Tommy) Skaggs, Linda Lee (Bruce) Burgess, and Warren Leslie (Jane) Clifford, all residing in Eliza­beth­town, Julius Cecil (Janet) Clifford of Campbells­ville, Gary Wayne (Jan) Clifford of Hodgenville, and Rebecca Jean (Buddy) Miller of Cecilia. Additionally, she is survived by 17 grandchildren: Doug, T.J. and Michael Skaggs, Brian and Scott Clifford, Amy Miller Hueneman and Aaron Miller, Leslie Clifford Smith and Jason Clifford, Erik, Matt, Ashley, Alex, Seth and G.W. Clifford, and Chris and Jonathan Elmore, stepgrandchildren. She also was blessed and is survived by 33 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hardin County Animal Shelter.



Condolences may be expressed at Vera Mae Norris Clifford, 92, a long-time resident of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.She was born Aug. 15, 1927, in Barren County near Nobob. She was the youngest of 11 children born to her parents, David Sibley Norris and Cledo Linda Crabtree Norris. Her dad was a farmer and her mother was a homemaker and master seamstress. She married Julius C. Clifford in 1946 and they became the parents of seven children, four boys and three girls. Vera was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved being with her family. She was a wonderful cook who prepared many, many meals for her family on a daily basis. Her beef stew and cornbread were second to none. In 1955, she had one leg amputated, but never let that deter her determination to keep going and to keep taking care of her family. In addition, Vera as a long-time member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.Preceding her in death were her parents, David Sibley and Cledo Linda Norris; her husband, Julius C. Clifford; a son, Darrell Bernard Clifford; and a grandson, Bradley Keith Clifford. Ten brothers and sisters also preceded her in death: Ralph G. Norris, Herbert Frank Norris, Earvin Lewis Norris, Johnny Robert Norris, Christine Norris Miller, Walter Nelson Norris, Darcus Corrine Norris Bailey Hall, Sally Norene Norris Sheffield, George Carl Norris and Thena Jewell Norris Wilson.She is survived by six children, Carolyn Ann (Tommy) Skaggs, Linda Lee (Bruce) Burgess, and Warren Leslie (Jane) Clifford, all residing in Eliza­beth­town, Julius Cecil (Janet) Clifford of Campbells­ville, Gary Wayne (Jan) Clifford of Hodgenville, and Rebecca Jean (Buddy) Miller of Cecilia. Additionally, she is survived by 17 grandchildren: Doug, T.J. and Michael Skaggs, Brian and Scott Clifford, Amy Miller Hueneman and Aaron Miller, Leslie Clifford Smith and Jason Clifford, Erik, Matt, Ashley, Alex, Seth and G.W. Clifford, and Chris and Jonathan Elmore, stepgrandchildren. She also was blessed and is survived by 33 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hardin County Animal Shelter.Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close