Guest Book View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 29 W. Western Ave. Sonora , KY 42776 (270)-369-7444 Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon Vinson, 83, of Elizabethtown, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019.



The lord saved his soul when he was 13 years old. He attended, worshipped and was a member of Centerpoint Missionary Baptist Church, where he met his future wife.



Vernon was a Sonora native and attended Sonora School. He started farming with a team of mules at age 15. He later moved to Millerstown and at age 19 married his wife of more than 60 years, Lena Priddy.



Vernon and Lena moved to White Mills with their five children in 1966. There is where they spent the majority of their life together. While living on the farm he became a dairy farmer who sold to Deans food. He raised corn, hay and tobacco for more than 50 years.



Vernon was loved by many and known as an extremely hard worker, man of God and anchor for his family. He was a man with great character. He was a great example to all of his family and taught every one of them that nothing in life comes without a strong work ethic and patience.



Honesty, gentleness and integrity were all words to describe Vernon. He was a strong, yet humble person who was dedicated to his God, church and family. He always appreciated God's many blessings.



He sure did enjoy mowing grass, raising large gardens and feeding cattle back on his farm and watching his favorite westerns on television.



He was preceded by death by his loving wife, Lena Lee Priddy; his parents, Ted and Eula Mae Vinson; a granddaughter, Amie Colvin; two sisters, Gracie Carby and infant sister Virgie Landis Vinson; an infant brother, Chester Vinson; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Carby; a half brother, Charles Vinson; and a half sister, Gertude Bernard.



Survivors include his four sons, Wayne Vinson of Cecilia, Wendell and Tim Vinson, both of White Mills, and Terry Vinson of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Kimberly Vinson (Don) of Elizabethtown; a brother, Carroll Vinson of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Troy Vinson of Tennessee, Megan Burgin (Earl) of Big Clifty, Candace Clemons (Travis) of Flint Hill, Adam Rickett (Melanie) of Cecilia and Emily Rickett of Elizabethtown; a grandson-in-law, Richard Colvin (Monica) of Sonora; eight great-grandchildren, Janessa and Jaiden Vinson, Landon, Lee, Les and Karmon Colvin and Taylor and Lexie Clemons; several nieces and nephews and a host of great friends and neighbors. He will be sadly missed by many.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at CenterPoint Missionary Baptist Church with Brothers Jerry Bird, Robert Jewell and Doug Sanders officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the church. Vernon Vinson, 83, of Elizabethtown, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019.The lord saved his soul when he was 13 years old. He attended, worshipped and was a member of Centerpoint Missionary Baptist Church, where he met his future wife.Vernon was a Sonora native and attended Sonora School. He started farming with a team of mules at age 15. He later moved to Millerstown and at age 19 married his wife of more than 60 years, Lena Priddy.Vernon and Lena moved to White Mills with their five children in 1966. There is where they spent the majority of their life together. While living on the farm he became a dairy farmer who sold to Deans food. He raised corn, hay and tobacco for more than 50 years.Vernon was loved by many and known as an extremely hard worker, man of God and anchor for his family. He was a man with great character. He was a great example to all of his family and taught every one of them that nothing in life comes without a strong work ethic and patience.Honesty, gentleness and integrity were all words to describe Vernon. He was a strong, yet humble person who was dedicated to his God, church and family. He always appreciated God's many blessings.He sure did enjoy mowing grass, raising large gardens and feeding cattle back on his farm and watching his favorite westerns on television.He was preceded by death by his loving wife, Lena Lee Priddy; his parents, Ted and Eula Mae Vinson; a granddaughter, Amie Colvin; two sisters, Gracie Carby and infant sister Virgie Landis Vinson; an infant brother, Chester Vinson; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Carby; a half brother, Charles Vinson; and a half sister, Gertude Bernard.Survivors include his four sons, Wayne Vinson of Cecilia, Wendell and Tim Vinson, both of White Mills, and Terry Vinson of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Kimberly Vinson (Don) of Elizabethtown; a brother, Carroll Vinson of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Troy Vinson of Tennessee, Megan Burgin (Earl) of Big Clifty, Candace Clemons (Travis) of Flint Hill, Adam Rickett (Melanie) of Cecilia and Emily Rickett of Elizabethtown; a grandson-in-law, Richard Colvin (Monica) of Sonora; eight great-grandchildren, Janessa and Jaiden Vinson, Landon, Lee, Les and Karmon Colvin and Taylor and Lexie Clemons; several nieces and nephews and a host of great friends and neighbors. He will be sadly missed by many.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at CenterPoint Missionary Baptist Church with Brothers Jerry Bird, Robert Jewell and Doug Sanders officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the church. Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close