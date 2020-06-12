Victor Anthony Wierzalis Jr., 71, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his residence.



Mr. Wierzalis was retired from the U.S. Army and had served two tours in Vietnam.



He was preceeded in death by two sisters, Christine Harris and Helene Wierzalis; and a brother, Albert Wierzalis.



Survivors include six sisters, Toni Sharps of Radcliff, Andrea Blackwell of Texas, Carmella Nebrosky of Pennsylvania, Mary Hysock of Pennsylvania, Leona Wierzalis of Georgia and Patricia Wierzalis Cook of Radcliff; four brothers, Robert Wierzalis, Edward Wierzalis, Francis Wierzalis and Leonard Wierzalis, all of Pennsylvania; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.



A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Wierzalis is at 9 a.m. Friday, June 19, at St. Christopher Parish in Radcliff with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.



