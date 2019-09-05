Victor Dale Colasanti

Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Victor Dale Colasanti, 57, of Brandenburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville.

Mr. Colasanti was a former employee of Kentucky Concrete.

He was preceded in death by a nephew, Curtis L. Buckner; and a sister-in-law, Cynthia Lee Colasanti.

Survivors include three children, Joshua Edward Porter (Lisa), Amanda Marie Porter and Anthony Wayne Porter Sr. (Jennifer); nine grandchildren, Tyler, Brooklynn, Anthony Jr., Trey, Cameron, Jazmine, Steven, Kelbie and Maddyson; his parents, Robert Edward and Helen Frances Colasanti Sr.; four brothers, Robert Edward Colasanti Jr. (Colleen), Michael Anthony Colasanti Sr. (Beverly), Richard Dean Colasanti and Frank Jon Colasanti (Glenda); his former wife, Marie Colasanti; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The funeral for Mr. Colasanti is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation follows.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019
