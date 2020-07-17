Vinson Neri Rose passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.



Vince was born May 19, 1932, in Menifee County deep in the mountains of eastern Kentucky. At the age of 15, he joined the Army. By age 16, Vince had completed the training to be an elite paratrooper.



Vince went on to become a soldiers soldier. He was a master paratrooper with more than 1,000 jumps while serving in the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions. In 1964, he was awarded Soldier of the Year. During his military career, he served two tours of Vietnam and achieved the highest NCO rank of command sergeant major. Vince also was awarded the Armys Combat Infantry Badge, four Bronze Star medals, four Army Commendation medals and other awards and honors too numerous to list.



Vince and his family spent 22 years in the Army before retiring to a small farm in Glendale. Retirement didn't last long; Vince obtained a high school diploma, a college degree and his real estate brokers license. He and Georgia operated a thriving real estate company throughout Elizabethtown and Radcliff.



Vince retired from the real estate business in 1995 and spent his leisure time between Florida and Kentucky golfing, fishing and otherwise enjoying life. Most recently he had been residing at the Carl Brashear Veterans Center in Radcliff.



Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Georgia; and their four children, Virginia, David, Vivian and Daniel. Vince also enjoyed his nine grandchildren, Christopher, Megan, Kinsey, Logan, Cory, Danica, Sam, Stella and Emma; and his 10 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Brown Funeral Home, 306 College Street in Elizabethtown. A graveside service follows at 1 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central, 2501 N. Dixie Highway in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Donations to Glendale Christian Church in his name will be appreciated.





