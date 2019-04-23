Viola M. Cunningham, 91, of Rineyville, passed away Monday April 22, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Williamsburg to Charles and Clara Lear Ross. She was a retired clerk from the Florida State Welfare Department.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara Lear and Charles Ross; and her loving husband, Charles Cunningham.
Survivors include three sons, Vernon (Judy) Cunningham of Rineyville, Carey (Brandy) Cunningham of Kansas and Charles E. Cunningham of Florida; a daughter, Cheryl (Dick) Hunt of Minnesota; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday April 26, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Pam Thorson officiating.
Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019