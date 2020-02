Violet Jean Kennady, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Tender Touch Senior Living.



She was born May 1, 1931. She was a graduate of Western Kentucky University (51) who went on to become a entrepreneur in both Bowing Green and Elizabethtown, all while teaching at schools around Kentucky and Tennessee.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Hite Q. Kennady; a daughter, Diana Sue Geary; a sister, Frances Elizabeth Shofner; and her parents, Earl Terry Amos and Thelma Lennette Depp Amos.



Survivors include a grandson, Sam (Jill) Kennady of Greenville, South Carolina; and two great-grandsons, Cole Q. Kennady and Dean Wade Kennady.



The funeral is at noon Sunday, Feb. 16, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Cave City Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.