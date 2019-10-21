Violet Mae Carby Dennis, 88, of Upton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
She was born May 7, 1931, in Hart County to Russell and Corrine Carby.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Lee Dennis, and her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Larkin and her husband Rick Larkin of Elizabethtown and her son, Roger Dennis and his wife Becky Dennis of Upton. She has four loving grandchildren Clay Larkin and his wife, Stephanie, of Lexington, Colby Larkin and his wife, Sarah, of Elizabethtown, Josh Dennis and his wife, Mary, of Upton and Kate Dennis and friend Kyle Comley of Fort Thomas and seven adorable great-granddaughters.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Brandon Sehein officiating. Burial follows in Upton Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton.
Condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 22, 2019