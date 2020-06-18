Virgie Ellen Sizemore
Virgie Ellen Sizemore, 76, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Hazard to Marion and Fannie Napier Siler. She was a devoted mother and a very giving person. A longtime member of Berean Baptist Church, she was an Army wife for 20 years. She formerly worked at Bluegrass Garden Center and Minit Mart on Leitchfield Road.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh "Dean" Gene Sizemore; her parents; four brothers, Marion Siler Jr., John Howard Siler, Bill Siler and Eugene Siler; and five sisters, Imogene Calloway, Edna Shepherd, Dorothy Siler, Irene Angle and Pauline Siler.

Survivors include three sons, David Dean (Charmaine) Sizemore of Millersville, Tennessee, Russell Scott (Mechelle) Sizemore of Elizabethtown and James Patrick (Debbie) Sizemore of Upton; two sisters, Mattie Whitt of Newport News, Virginia, and Brenda Andonka of Tehachapi, California; five grandchildren, Ryan Sizemore, April Wheat, Sarah Jayne Sizemore, Emily Brooke Sizemore and Gabriella "Gabi" Sizemore; and a great-grandchild, Stassi Spooner.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Tim Dennis officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required every visitor wear a face mask or face cover. The chapel will be held to one-third occupancy.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 18 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
